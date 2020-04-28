Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $112.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

