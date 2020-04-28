Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for WEX Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.06.

NYSE:WEX opened at $118.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WEX has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

