PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Update

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $4,412,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $131.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

