Protective Insurance (PTVCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Shares of PTVCB opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.47. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

