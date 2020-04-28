Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 0.9% of Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.