Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.