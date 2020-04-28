Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.