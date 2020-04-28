Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91. The company has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

