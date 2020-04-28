Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 6th Largest Position

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $137,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

