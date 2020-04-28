ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $20.99, approximately 294,353 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 336,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,844,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after buying an additional 204,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $4,064,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 70,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

