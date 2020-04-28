Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Trading Up 5.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.69, 2,468,797 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,875,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. UBS Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after buying an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,426,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $160,377,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

About Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

