Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.