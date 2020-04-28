Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

WTFC opened at $36.01 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,426,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after buying an additional 379,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after buying an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,229,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,442,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

