Piper Sandler Weighs in on Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

