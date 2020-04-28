Piper Sandler Comments on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

PBCT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

