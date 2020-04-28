PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDRDY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

PDRDY stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.58. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.