PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $29.70 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

