PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after buying an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,206,000 after buying an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,192,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,523,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,002,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.