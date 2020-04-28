PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PEP opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.