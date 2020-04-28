PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

