PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.71

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.71 and traded as low as $19.10. PCF Group shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1,807,981 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.41.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

