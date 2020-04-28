PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 195,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 185,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 318,344 shares of company stock worth $1,553,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

