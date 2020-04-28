Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $348,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 22.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $681,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

