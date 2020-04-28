Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PKBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $286,600. 12.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 245,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

