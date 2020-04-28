Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,215 ($15.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.90).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 12.02 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.37 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 724 ($9.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,183.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,411.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

