Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading Up 5.2%

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $66.79, approximately 494,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 795,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

