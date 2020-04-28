O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 941.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $389.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.57. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

