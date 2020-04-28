Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

