Oppenheimer Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $106.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $124.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.52.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.