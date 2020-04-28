Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,532,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $515,098,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $6,472,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares during the period.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

