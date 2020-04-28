Oppenheimer Comments on Nextera Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nextera Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Shares of NEP opened at $48.14 on Monday. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -141.72%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

