Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.17, approximately 1,205,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,364,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -168.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 135,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 104,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Olin by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Olin by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

