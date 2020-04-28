Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,096,618 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

