Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.03, 977,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,187,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $2,616,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 621,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $563.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

