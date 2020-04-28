Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.03

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.03 and traded as low as $12.99. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 18,264 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,768.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,237 shares of company stock valued at $76,519 in the last 90 days. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

