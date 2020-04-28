NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average is $237.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

