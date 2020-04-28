Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPS. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of JPS stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

