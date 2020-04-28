Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 6% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.01, approximately 5,272,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,202,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

