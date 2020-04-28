Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 113 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 113 price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOVN. UBS Group set a CHF 95 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 70 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.85.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.