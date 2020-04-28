Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,367 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,378,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NYSE NOC opened at $344.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

