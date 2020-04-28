Northcoast Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNA. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.