North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $3.00. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 9,100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.97% and a return on equity of 6,250.22%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Ahron H. Haspel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.