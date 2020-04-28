Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.97

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.41. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

