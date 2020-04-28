Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $166.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.48.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

