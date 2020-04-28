Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 26,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Noble by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Noble by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 81,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of NE opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Noble has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

