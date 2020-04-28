Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 5.5%

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.48, 129,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 190,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

NIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $597.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies – will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

