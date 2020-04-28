Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 2.0% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

