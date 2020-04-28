NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Trading Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares traded down 6.9% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.91, 1,040,876 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 428,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NIC by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

