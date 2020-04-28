NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

