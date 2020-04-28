Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 109 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 102 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 105.21.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

